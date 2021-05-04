Also available on the nbc app

Channing Tatum admits that he "panicked" when he realized he was having a girl and struggled to learn how to braid her hair. He turned to YouTube for help and watched some daddy-daughter beauty tutorials, including one ponytail hack that involves a vacuum and a hair tie. He ended up trying it out for himself, and spoiler alert, it did not go well! Channing also shares how his new children's book "The One and Only Sparkella," is inspired by his little girl, Evelyn.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson