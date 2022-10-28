Main Content

Chainsaw Brothers Support Hurricane Ian Volunteers With Free Tools

"Just do a little something. Just help a neighbor." Florida brothers Nate and Aaron, aka The Chainsaw Brothers, were recently featured in People Magazine's Kindness Issue for helping communities in the wake of natural disasters. The brothers share how they recently helped pay it forward to their fellow Florida residents by handing out 30 free chainsaws to a local volunteer disaster relief team after Hurricane Ian. The brothers receive a heartfelt message from one of the volunteers, and get a special surprise from Kelly and DeWalt!

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
