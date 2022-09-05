Interacting with passionate fans is a part of the job when being a celebrity, but every now and then there's an encounter that's so over-the-top it's impossible to forget. Check out this collection of some of our favorite crazy fan stories, including Taylor Lautner having to call the Brazillian National Guard after "Twilight" fans broke into his hotel, a cop grunting at Tim Allen after pulling him over, and NKOTB fans climbing on top of their moving tour bus in Santiago, Chile.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight