Main Content

Celeb BFFs Reveal How They Became Friends As Adults

CLIP06/08/22

It's not easy making friends - let alone best friends - as an adult, so these celebrity BFFs took matters into their own hands! "Grace and Frankie" star June Diane Raphael shares how she courted her now-best friend and "The Deep Dive" podcast co-host Jessica St. Clair after becoming obsessed with her at an Upright Citizens Brigade improv show. Fellow besties Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata also dish on meeting each other for the first time at UCB, and how they dissect friendships on their podcast "Best Friends."

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: june diane raphael, Kelly Clarkson, Jessica St. Clair, Sasheer Zamata, Nicole Byer
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.