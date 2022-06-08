It's not easy making friends - let alone best friends - as an adult, so these celebrity BFFs took matters into their own hands! "Grace and Frankie" star June Diane Raphael shares how she courted her now-best friend and "The Deep Dive" podcast co-host Jessica St. Clair after becoming obsessed with her at an Upright Citizens Brigade improv show. Fellow besties Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata also dish on meeting each other for the first time at UCB, and how they dissect friendships on their podcast "Best Friends."

