Catch Ice Cream At TikTok's Viral NYC Creamery

Last year, TikTok star Dylan Lemay took his passion for ice cream to the next level by opening his very own ice cream shop, Catch'n Ice Cream in New York City. Dylan dials-in and shares his journey from making videos while working at Cold Stone Creamery, to amassing over 11 million followers on TikTok and opening his own store. Pilot Pen awards Dylan $1,000 for making his dreams a reality. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/.

