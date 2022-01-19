Main Content

Caramelized Pineapple Guacamole Recipe From Yelp's No. 1 Restaurant

01/19/22

Yelp narrowed down the Top 100 restaurants nationwide, and family-owned Cocina Madrigal of Phoenix, Arizona, is now Yelp’s No. 1 place to eat in the country. Chef and owner Leo joins the show with his sons Brian and Edson to teach Kelly how to make one of their best sellers: caramelized pineapple guacamole. Pro tip: squeeze lemon juice on leftover avocado halves to prevent browning.

