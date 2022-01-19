7 Sassiest Comebacks From Kelly Clarkson Show's 'Voice Of God' Ft. Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande
CLIP 07/30/22
Main Content
Yelp narrowed down the Top 100 restaurants nationwide, and family-owned Cocina Madrigal of Phoenix, Arizona, is now Yelp’s No. 1 place to eat in the country. Chef and owner Leo joins the show with his sons Brian and Edson to teach Kelly how to make one of their best sellers: caramelized pineapple guacamole. Pro tip: squeeze lemon juice on leftover avocado halves to prevent browning.