Canada Neighborhood Catches LeBron James��� Attention After Buying Basketball Hoop For Local Teen

CLIP10/25/21
Sometimes all you need is a little help from your neighbors to pursue your dreams. 14-year old Anthony dreams of playing in the NBA, and practiced dribbling a basketball for hours in his driveway because he had no hoop to play with. That's when his Canadian community did something so amazing that even the king himself, LeBron James, took notice! Pilot Pen awards Anthony $1000 to keep working toward his dream.

