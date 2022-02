Also available on the nbc app

Kelly's reactions on her talk show are always Texas-sized! But can she remember what she was reacting to when being shown just a short clip of some of her most hilarious moments? Kelly reacting to Kelly reaction videos is the inception you didn't know you needed. You're welcome.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 10 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution