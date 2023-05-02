Main Content

California Teen Finds Nonprofit To Provide Medical Attention & Food To Local Unhoused Community

CLIP05/02/23

"If you see a need, you should work towards that." 17-year-old Sydney is on a mission to help the most vulnerable in her Northern California community get the medical attention and TLC they deserve through her nonprofit Breakfast With the Homies. Sydney shares how a school project inspired her to distribute medical kits and hot meals to her local unhoused community. Watch till the end for an emotional message to Sydney, and a $10,000 surprise from Xfinity!

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.