"If you see a need, you should work towards that." 17-year-old Sydney is on a mission to help the most vulnerable in her Northern California community get the medical attention and TLC they deserve through her nonprofit Breakfast With the Homies. Sydney shares how a school project inspired her to distribute medical kits and hot meals to her local unhoused community. Watch till the end for an emotional message to Sydney, and a $10,000 surprise from Xfinity!

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight