NFL's Man of the Year Calais Campbell joins the show to discuss the Charles Richard Campbell Foundation, an organization he established to teach critical life skills to young people and provide college scholarships to those in need. Calais gets a big surprise when he's reunited with a young woman who thanks him for allowing her the opportunity to go to college. The help of his scholarship enabled her to pursue her current job of researching a cure for HIV.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson