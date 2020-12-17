It's time to shine a spotlight on an incredible business making the most out of a tough time in history. Bizarre: The Coffee Bar in Birmingham, Alabama opened just days after the pandemic began, and with very little business coming in, owner Will Harvill made a plan to keep the bar running and help other shops in his area. He decided to open up his space to other businesses that did not have a brick-and-mortar location so they could keep servicing their customers while introducing new people to the coffee bar. Pilot Pens was impressed by Will's resilience, so they offered him $1,000 for finding a creative way to keep doing business.

