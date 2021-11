Also available on the nbc app

Bus driver and good Samaritan Nicole Chamberlain was driving when she came upon two young children walking near a busy intersection in clothes not meant to be worn in the snow. She immediately stopped the bus and helped them get back home safely. Kelly Clarkson surprises Nicole with a proclamation from the Mayor of Nicole's town of Waukesha, WI, recognizing her kind, life-saving act.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson