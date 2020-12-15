Main Content

Bullied Girl Creates Successful Nail Polish Business

12/15/20
Due to spina bifida, Lola Marie has spent her entire childhood in a wheelchair and has experienced extreme bullying at her school. She escaped these hardships by getting her nails painted, but once Covid-19 closed down all the salons, she hatched an idea to start Lola Marie Polish, a nail polish brand that would help her save up for a wheelchair-accessible van and build up the self-confidence she nearly lost at school. Kelly's friends at Canva were very impressed by Lola's story, so they offer her the best tools to take her business to the next level as well as $50,000 for a wheelchair-accessible van.

