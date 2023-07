Kelly Clarkson asks Bryce Dallas Howard what it was like growing up with her famous Hollywood dad, Ron Howard, and Bryce details how lucky she was to have him be so present despite his hectic work schedule. Bryce opens up about how Ron balanced fatherhood and his career, which was one of her inspirations for her new documentary film "Dads," which is streaming on Apple TV.

