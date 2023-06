"You have brown girls all over the world who can walk into a theater and see themselves." Last year, the late show biz legend Lena Horne made history by becoming the first Black woman to have a Broadway theater named after her. Lena's granddaughter Jenny Lumet and theater owner Jimmy Nederlander Jr. reflect on Lena's legacy in the entertainment industry and the civil rights movement.

