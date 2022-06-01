Main Content

'Bridgerton' Stars Get Emotional Reacting To Fan Tweets About Diverse Casting

"Bridgerton" leading ladies Nicola Coughlan and Charithra Chandran, along with Adjoa Andoh dialing-in from London, share how their lives have changed since being on the hit Netflix series, and why they don't like the term "guilty pleasure." Nicola, Charithra and Adjoa also get emotional reacting to fan tweets, and discuss the impact the show's commitment to diverse casting has had on young people.

