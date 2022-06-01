Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
'Bridgerton' Star Charithra Chandran Was Scared To Wear Disney Princess Costumes Growing Up

"Bridgerton" star Charithra Chandran, who plays Edwina Sharma in the show's second season, addresses the daily struggle of colorism on-screen and in her real life. Charitha reveals her struggles with dressing up as Disney princesses growing up, and shares her hopes that she and co-star Simone Ashley can help dark-skinned people of all races feel beautiful and represented on-screen. Tune in today for more with Charithra and the women of "Bridgerton."

