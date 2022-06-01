"Bridgerton" star Charithra Chandran, who plays Edwina Sharma in the show's second season, addresses the daily struggle of colorism on-screen and in her real life. Charitha reveals her struggles with dressing up as Disney princesses growing up, and shares her hopes that she and co-star Simone Ashley can help dark-skinned people of all races feel beautiful and represented on-screen. Tune in today for more with Charithra and the women of "Bridgerton."

