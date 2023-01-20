Main Content

Bride Goes Viral For Turning Wedding Reception Into Party After Getting Left At The Altar

CLIP01/20/23

Kayley from Wales was abandoned an hour before her wedding, but she wasn't about to let a good party go to waste! Kayley dials-in and shares how she turned one of the hardest days of her life into a day she will always remember as "pure happiness...in a strange way." Pilot Pen awards Kayley $1,000 for her amazing resilience. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Tags: Kelly Clarkson
