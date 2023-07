"It gave me a stronger sense of empathy for those who live with the disease." Brendan Fraser opens up about the toll his body went through to wear the 300-lb. prosthetic suit in "The Whale," and shares why he felt an obligation to portray obese people with dignity. Brendan and his co-star Sadie Sink also dish on their families' holiday traditions, and reveal the coolest Christmas gifts they received as kids.

