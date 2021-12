Also available on the nbc app

Brad Paisley swings by The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about hosting NBC’s upcoming special, "Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music." He also talks about his love of pranks and how one trick he pulled on his family went a little too far. It involved a 5-year-old Brad convincing his grandfather that his mom was an alcoholic so he could stay up to watch the ball drop on New Year's Eve. Yikes!

Available until 02/10/22

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson