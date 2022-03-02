Main Content

Brad Meltzer Wrote Children's Book About Oprah Winfrey To Teach His Kids About Self Love

New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer helps Kelly kick off today's "Salute to Reading" hour by sharing the two books that made him fall in love with reading and writing: "Matilda" by Roald Dahl and "The Murder at the Vicarage" by Agatha Christie. Brad also dishes on his pivot from mystery and thriller novels to his "Ordinary People Change the World" children's book series highlighting real-life superheroes, including George Washington, Rosa Parks, Oprah Winfrey and more. Teachers are starting to use his books in the classroom, and Brad shares that a school in Chicago has even adapted the series into a musical.

