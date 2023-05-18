Community Rowing Inc. is a Boston nonprofit working to make sure people of all ages and backgrounds can experience the physical and mental benefits of the city's most iconic summer activity: rowing. Executive Director Ted dials-in and explains how the organization helps brings rowing to more than 10,000 people in their community who otherwise might not have had access, including public school students, people with disabilities, and military veterans. Pilot Pen donates $1,000 to Community Rowing Inc. for the incredible work they're doing in Boston. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

