"The Voice" coach Blake Shelton admits no one is like Kelly Clarkson, but he reveals new coach Camila Cabello is the one person who actually talks as much as her, saying "there's no way you guys could be on the same season." Make sure to catch the new season of "The Voice" kicking off tonight at 8/7c on NBC, and tune in today for more songs and stories with Blake Shelton!

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight