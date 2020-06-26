Also available on the nbc app

Country music fan Rachel from Piscataway, New Jersey, recently shared an Instagram post detailing what it’s like to be a Black country music fan. She tells Kelly Clarkson that she has experienced countless microaggressions during country music shows and that she needs to research a city's history before feeling safe enough to attend concerts there. Rachel hopes openly sharing her experiences will force the country music world to be more considerate to fans who are of color.

