A wild bird research technician in upstate New York known as Bird Lady Drin wanted an up-close-and-personal experience with her feathered friends, so she created a bird feeder...attached to her face! Bird Lady Drin dials-in and shares how TikTok inspired her to create the unique face feeder. She says it's her own private nature show, and she's hooked! Pilot Pen awards Bird Lady Drin $1,000 for her amazing invention. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

