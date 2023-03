"Who would I be if society never got its hands on me?" Brandon Kyle Goodman opens up about finding self-love, figuring out what's best for him, and engaging with past trauma in his new memoir "You Gotta Be You: How to Embrace This Messy Life and Step Into Who You Really Are." Brandon also dishes on sitting behind Oprah at the Emmys, and teases what fans can expect in Season 6 of "Big Mouth."

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight