The Kelly Clarkson Show
Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Tried to Make Money as Breakdancers In Boston Subways

CLIP01/03/22
The stars of "The Tender Bar" Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, and Daniel Ranieri belong to three different generations with more than a 40-year age difference between them. The cast sits down with Kelly to share some of their favorite things from growing up, including Ben's prized Prince poster, Tye's admiration for George Strait, and Daniel's love of Juice WRLD. Ben also reflects on his time breakdancing in Boston subway stations with Matt Damon in the '80s.

