Caitríona Balfe was back to work promoting her Academy Award-nominated film "Belfast" only eight weeks after bringing her baby boy into the world. Caitríona shares how sleep training is going so far, what it was like growing up in a small Irish village, and how much her "Belfast" character Ma reminds her of her own "passionate" Irish mother.

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

Available until 02/17/23