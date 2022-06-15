Main Content

Bear Breaks In And Trashes New Hampshire Home

CLIP06/15/22

Melissa and her husband woke up to a bear breaking into their New Hampshire home, creating thousands of dollars in damage while being trapped in the house. Luckily, Melissa’s husband managed to coax the bear out by climbing out of their bedroom window and opening the front door. Pilot Pen awards Melissa $1,000 for her crazy story. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

