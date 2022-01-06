Main Content

Baltimore Woman Fights Childhood Hunger With Weekend Food Bags

The Baltimore Hunger Project is dedicated to eliminating childhood hunger on weekends when kids don't have access to free meals at school. Founder and Good Neighbor Lynne began fighting this issue by rallying volunteers in her garage to make brown bag lunches for women and children's homeless shelters. Now she provides weekend-size bags of food every Friday for 1,600 kids throughout Baltimore. Watch till the end for a big surprise!

