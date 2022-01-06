Also available on the nbc app

The Baltimore Hunger Project is dedicated to eliminating childhood hunger on weekends when kids don't have access to free meals at school. Founder and Good Neighbor Lynne began fighting this issue by rallying volunteers in her garage to make brown bag lunches for women and children's homeless shelters. Now she provides weekend-size bags of food every Friday for 1,600 kids throughout Baltimore. Watch till the end for a big surprise!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

