Also available on the nbc app

At just 12 and 9 years old, brothers Bradley and Bowie are rocking out and giving back to people in need with their band "First Day of School." Every Sunday at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Bradley and Bowie collect tips while playing classic hits from Elvis to Kelly Clarkson. To date, they have collected and donated over $15,000 to nonprofits and causes they care about. The Backstreet Boys surprise Bradley and Bowie with a special invite to their Irvine, California concert, and a $25,000 donation to their three favorite charities.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 5 min NR Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBC Universal