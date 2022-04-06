Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Backstreet Boys Surprise Kid Brothers Giving Back Through Street Performances

CLIP04/06/22
Also available on the nbc app

At just 12 and 9 years old, brothers Bradley and Bowie are rocking out and giving back to people in need with their band "First Day of School." Every Sunday at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Bradley and Bowie collect tips while playing classic hits from Elvis to Kelly Clarkson. To date, they have collected and donated over $15,000 to nonprofits and causes they care about. The Backstreet Boys surprise Bradley and Bowie with a special invite to their Irvine, California concert, and a $25,000 donation to their three favorite charities.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Backstreet Boys, Kelly Clarkson
S3 E05 minNRHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBC Universal
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.