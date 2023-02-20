Main Content

Babyface & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Water Runs Dry' By Boyz II Men: Songs & Stories Pt. 3

CLIP02/20/23

Babyface dishes on working with the next generation of female R&B artists on his latest album "Girls Night Out," and reveals that each song on the record was written and recorded in one day. He also reflects on working with Boyz II Men, and performs with Kelly two of the classic songs he wrote and produced for them, "Water Runs Dry" and "I'll Make Love To You." Babyface also dishes on going back to his roots with his new single "As A Matter of Fact," and how he approaches writing songs for himself as opposed to writing for others.

