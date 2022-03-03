Kelly Whips Up Oat Milk Pancakes With Danielle Kartes!
It's been 20 years since Avril Lavigne released "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi" on her debut album "Let Go." Avril shares how hard she had to fight the record labels to have her own lyrics and guitar-driven sound on the album, as opposed to something more polished and pop. Avril also reveals that before she was famous, she sang country music at fairs around town, and alongside Shania Twain on stage. Avril's seventh studio album "Love Sux" is out now.