It's been 20 years since Avril Lavigne released "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi" on her debut album "Let Go." Avril shares how hard she had to fight the record labels to have her own lyrics and guitar-driven sound on the album, as opposed to something more polished and pop. Avril also reveals that before she was famous, she sang country music at fairs around town, and alongside Shania Twain on stage. Avril's seventh studio album "Love Sux" is out now.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 6 min NR Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

