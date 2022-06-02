Main Content

Author Nataly Kogan Shares No. 1 Tip To Live A Happier Life

What does it take to be happy? That's the question author Nataly Kogan is on a mission to answer with her new book "The Awesome Human Project." Nataly dials-in and shares her amazing backstory as a 13-year-old refugee from the USSR, and how her diligent work ethic led to burnout in her life. Nataly shares how she overcame the "I'll be happy when..." trap, and reveals something she does every day to live a happier life. Pilot Pen awards one lucky audience member $1,000. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

