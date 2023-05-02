Austin native Emily and her husband recently went viral for creating a huge Lego city in their home with pretty much everything you could imagine, including a thriving downtown, a fire station, and even a waterfall! Emily dials-in and shares how losing her job during the lockdowns led her to start posting Lego content. Now she's a Lego Ambassador, and proud to represent women who are new to Legos! Pilot Pen awards Emily $1,000 for her amazing creation. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive