Austin Woman Goes Viral For Building Epic Lego City In Her Home

Austin native Emily and her husband recently went viral for creating a huge Lego city in their home with pretty much everything you could imagine, including a thriving downtown, a fire station, and even a waterfall! Emily dials-in and shares how losing her job during the lockdowns led her to start posting Lego content. Now she's a Lego Ambassador, and proud to represent women who are new to Legos! Pilot Pen awards Emily $1,000 for her amazing creation. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

