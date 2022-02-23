Also available on the nbc app

During a trip to Ghana, Atlanta school teacher Brittney visited local schools and was shocked to see leaky roofs, no bathrooms, no internet, and limited resources for the students. She knew something had to be done, so she sold everything she owned, raised funds through her community, and moved to Africa to help build and repair schools full-time. Brittney is currently an international teacher in Kenya, and is saving up to open up her own all-girls K-12 school. Pilot Pen awards Brittney $1,000 for her amazing work. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

