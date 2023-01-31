Main Content

Atlanta Man Repurposes 450,000 Pairs Of Shoes For People In Need

01/31/23

Eco Sneakers is an Atlanta-based nonprofit on a mission to get sneakers into the hands of people around the world who can't afford shoes. Founder Bobby Johnson shares how the organization has repurposed and redistributed over 450,000 pairs of gently used shoes for those in need. Bobby also explains how they keep used shoes out of landfills by turning them into stuffed animals, pillows and other items. Watch till the end for a huge surprise for Eco Sneakers!

