After a career as a professional baseball player, C.J. Stewart decided to use his skills to improve his hometown of Atlanta. He and his wife Kelli launched L.E.A.D., a program that uplifts young boys in the Atlanta area through baseball and positive reinforcement. With a 100 percent high school graduation rate, their program has helped more than 5,000 boys overcome crime and poverty. Kelly speaks to two young men whose experiences in L.E.A.D. have helped them create a better future for themselves. Kelly's friends at Academy Sports + Outdoors love L.E.A.D.'s mission, so they donate $10,000 to support the program.

