"Wyatt — I'm really sorry...I've never sang you that version, and I never will." Ashton Kutcher reveals that he reads Kelly's children's book "River Rose and the Magical Lullaby" to his kids every night, and he's always wanted to know one thing — how does the lullaby actually go? Ashton and Kelly sing their versions of the song, and Ashton hilariously apologizes to his daughter Wyatt for his rendition. Tune in today for more fun with Ashton Kutcher.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

Available until 05/14/23