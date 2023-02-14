Main Content

Ashton Kutcher Apologizes To Daughter Wyatt For Singing Kelly Clarkson's 'Magical Lullaby' Wrong

CLIP02/14/23

"Wyatt — I'm really sorry...I've never sang you that version, and I never will." Ashton Kutcher reveals that he reads Kelly's children's book "River Rose and the Magical Lullaby" to his kids every night, and he's always wanted to know one thing — how does the lullaby actually go? Ashton and Kelly sing their versions of the song, and Ashton hilariously apologizes to his daughter Wyatt for his rendition. Tune in today for more fun with Ashton Kutcher.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Available until 05/14/23
Go to show page
Tags: ashton kutcher, Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.