"Emily In Paris" star Ashley Park reveals that while she was on her way to audition for the role of Mindy, one of the show's costume associates spotted her on the subway and took a picture of her as inspiration for Mindy's fashion. She ended up wearing the very same hat in one of the episodes as an homage to the crazy coincidence. Ashley also dishes on her lead role in her first elementary school Thanksgiving play.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 5 min NR Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

