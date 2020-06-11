Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Artist Creates Larger-Than-Life Sculptures From Plastic Found On BeachesDigital Exclusive

CLIP06/11/20
Also available on the nbc app

Artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi from Bandon, Oregon, is the artistic director and founder of WashedAshore.org, a non-profit that collects trash found on beaches and in the ocean and uses it to create spectacular sculptures to raise awareness about water pollution. You'll be blown away by the larger-than-life art Angela and her community have created using materials that otherwise would have been clogging the ocean.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime
S1 E01 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.