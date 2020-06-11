Also available on the nbc app

Artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi from Bandon, Oregon, is the artistic director and founder of WashedAshore.org, a non-profit that collects trash found on beaches and in the ocean and uses it to create spectacular sculptures to raise awareness about water pollution. You'll be blown away by the larger-than-life art Angela and her community have created using materials that otherwise would have been clogging the ocean.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson