Also available on the nbc app

Kelly thinks she and the other coaches on "The Voice" have no chance this season with Ariana Grande making her premiere as the newest coach, but Ariana says that’s not the case! Ariana chats with Kelly about what she's most excited about for "The Voice" and what she really thinks her chances are of winning it all. Tune in Monday for more with Ariana Grande, and catch the Season 21 premiere of "The Voice" on NBC Monday at 8/7c.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 1 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution