Ariana DeBose plays Anita in Steven Spielberg's reimagination of "West Side Story." The role was originated by Broadway legend Rita Moreno, who made a visit to the set for a "show and tell" with the new cast. Ariana reveals she had a massive anxiety attack and hid under the bleachers before getting advice from Rita on the iconic role. Tune in tomorrow for more with Ariana DeBose.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

