When you've been together for 30 years, Annette Bening finds it's best to keep things simple on Valentine's Day. Annette and husband Warren Beatty like to exchange small handmade gifts, while her "Death On The Nile" co-star Sir Kenneth Branagh enjoys reciting bad poetry for his wife, and surprises Annette and Kelly with a little taste. Tune in today for more with Annette Bening and Sir Kenneth Branagh.

