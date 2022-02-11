Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Annette Bening & Sir Kenneth Branagh Reveal Low-Key Valentine's Day Plans

CLIP02/11/22
Also available on the nbc app

When you've been together for 30 years, Annette Bening finds it's best to keep things simple on Valentine's Day. Annette and husband Warren Beatty like to exchange small handmade gifts, while her "Death On The Nile" co-star Sir Kenneth Branagh enjoys reciting bad poetry for his wife, and surprises Annette and Kelly with a little taste. Tune in today for more with Annette Bening and Sir Kenneth Branagh.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Annette Bening, Kenneth Branagh, Kelly Clarkson
S3 E02 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.