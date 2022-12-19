Anna Kendrick opens up about the "cathartic" process of filming her new movie "Alice, Darling" post-breakup, and shares how "healing" it was for her to grapple with her personal trauma through the eyes of her character. Anna also dishes on her holiday plans, reveals her go-to Christmas movie and cocktail, and shares the hilarious story of escaping an elevator shaft at the Toronto International Film Festival, "Die Hard" style.

