Amy Poehler and Kelly Clarkson have one thing in common: they were both waitresses! The two women bond over how they got tips and Amy shows Kelly how she kept her customers distracted when she tried to open a bottle of wine. Amy's secret tricks totally work on Kelly, and Kelly is officially impressed. Tune in to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to see more!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson