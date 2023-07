Amy Poehler is having a blast goofing around with co-host Maya Rudolph and their panel of opinionated granny judges in their Peacock competition series "Baking It." Amy teases more baking disasters and even an explosion in the new season, and shares her philosophy about messing up in the kitchen. Amy also dishes on celebrating her 50th birthday, and plucking eyebrows with Tina Fey in their 20s.

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight