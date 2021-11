Also available on the nbc app

California dad Ryan built a half-scale replica of the old Disneyland ride The Mine Train Through Nature's Wonderland in his own backyard. With the help of his dad and daughter Aislin, they constructed the ride-on train built out of odds and ends laying around the house, running along a 350-foot track connecting the back and front yards. Talk about the coolest house on the block!

