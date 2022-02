Also available on the nbc app

"Mank" star Amanda Seyfried says she has finally achieved her childhood dream of having a farm, but she may have bitten off more than she can chew. Amanda reveals that she has around twenty animals on her farm, including horses, goats, and ducks. The best part? Her dog befriended a baby duckling, and she has the photos to prove it! Tune in for more with Amanda Seyfried.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson