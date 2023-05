"There's laughing, cheering, clapping — it's one of those communal theater experiences." Allison Williams teases her new horror film "M3GAN" as surprisingly funny, and gives Kelly a few spoiler alerts for the ending of the film. Allison also dishes on the surprises of motherhood, being a part of a showbiz family, and her 2023 resolution to drink as much water as Kelly.

